Chinese K-pop stars make Weibo posts supporting the 'One China Policy' + denounce Hong Kong protests

Chinese K-pop stars are making public posts regarding the ongoing protests in Hong Kong. 

Popular idols including GOT7's Jackon, f(x)'s Victoria, Lai Kuan Lin, Kyulkyung, Seventeen's The8 and Jun, (G)I-DLE's Yuqi, and many more have made Weibo posts supporting the 'One China Policy' while condemning the protests in Hong Kong.  

Lai Kuan Lin and Jackson's statements are being specifically focused on given that Lai Kuan Lin is from Taiwan and Jackson is from Hong Kong.

What do you think of this situation? 

pink_oracle3,479 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I wanna be mad at them but I know what China is like, it's not just their ability to work in China that's on the line, the Chinese regime will threaten their families if they don't comply.

whatever101199 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

does China take people for idiots? Literally what are the odds that all of their posts are nearly identical with 3 of them stating "What a shame....". These idols don't care whether its 1 China or 50 Chinas, they are nothing more than puppets to the government's demands

