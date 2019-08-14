Chinese K-pop stars make Weibo posts supporting the 'One China Policy' + denounce Hong Kong protests

credit: ilgan sports

Chinese K-pop stars are making public posts regarding the ongoing protests in Hong Kong.

Popular idols including GOT7's Jackon, f(x)'s Victoria, Lai Kuan Lin, Kyulkyung, Seventeen's The8 and Jun, (G)I-DLE's Yuqi, and many more have made Weibo posts supporting the 'One China Policy' while condemning the protests in Hong Kong.



Lai Kuan Lin and Jackson's statements are being specifically focused on given that Lai Kuan Lin is from Taiwan and Jackson is from Hong Kong.



credit: ilgan sports

What do you think of this situation?