News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

Netizens comment on Cha Junho's teaser pictures + say he looks awkward

X1 is gearing up for debut, but some netizens are finding Cha Junho's debut teaser pictures very awkward. 

The group has been slowly releasing individual teaser images that showcase two looks. The second look involves the members sitting at a table with two versions of themselves. Netizens have been noting that Junho looks incredibly stiff and mannequin-like, stating: 

"Wow he looks so awkward."

"This could have been better but his looks still carry the picture."

"It's because it's his first time..."
"He's still cute when he's awkward."


Do you agree with them? What do you think of the concept? 

  1. X1
quique5 pts 39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago

Maybe im blind cuz i dont see anything weird...

1

letsbenice70 pts 43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago

Doesn’t seem that bad to me.

