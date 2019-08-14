Rocket Punch shows off their impressive dance skills on 'Idol Radio'

Rocket Punch may be a rookie group, but they're definitely well prepared to take on the world of K-pop.
The girls recently made their debut with the title track "Bim Bam Bum" and appeared on the August 13 broadcast of 'Idol Radio'. The group prepared a dance cover medley featuring songs by label seniors INFINITE and Lovelyz as well as other groups such as IZ*ONE, TWICE, Girls' Generation, and Seventeen. The members showed off their charisma as well as cute charm through the cover medley, capturing the hearts of their fans.
Check out the footage below.
