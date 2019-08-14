Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

Rocket Punch shows off their impressive dance skills on 'Idol Radio'

Rocket Punch may be a rookie group, but they're definitely well prepared to take on the world of K-pop.

The girls recently made their debut with the title track "Bim Bam Bum" and appeared on the August 13 broadcast of 'Idol Radio'. The group prepared a dance cover medley featuring songs by label seniors INFINITE and Lovelyz as well as other groups such as IZ*ONE, TWICE, Girls' Generation, and Seventeen. The members showed off their charisma as well as cute charm through the cover medley, capturing the hearts of their fans.

Check out the footage below. 

