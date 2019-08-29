Chinese idol group TYT accused of plagiarizing Seventeen's MV teaser

Chinese idol group TYT has been accused of blatantly plagiarizing Seventeen's MV teaser.

A recent Youtube comparison video has surfaced with the group's trailer and it is undeniably similar to that of Seventeen's prologue video for their most recent summer release, "Hit Me". This includes shot angles, concept, vibes, and more.

Comments include:

"Even if you're going to copy this is too much."

"It's like SEVENTEEN’s teaser with less budget."

"Where is the originality and respecting other's intellectual property?"

This isn't the first time Chinese groups have been accused of plagiarizing Korean MVs. What do you think of this situation?

Tip: Maknaekpop