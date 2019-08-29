Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

20

7

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Chinese idol group TYT accused of plagiarizing Seventeen's MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Chinese idol group TYT has been accused of blatantly plagiarizing Seventeen's MV teaser.

A recent Youtube comparison video has surfaced with the group's trailer and it is undeniably similar to that of Seventeen's prologue video for their most recent summer release, "Hit Me". This includes shot angles, concept, vibes, and more. 

Comments include:

"Even if you're going to copy this is too much."

"It's like SEVENTEEN’s teaser with less budget."

"Where is the originality and respecting other's intellectual property?"

This isn't the first time Chinese groups have been accused of plagiarizing Korean MVs. What do you think of this situation? 

Tip: Maknaekpop

  1. Seventeen
10 2,298 Share 74% Upvoted

2

jaehaedae_seojeo5 pts 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

it's 'HIT' not 'HIT ME',. lmao (-_-)
akp should start ff any Seventeen news for more accurate infos.

TIP: SVT will comeback with 3rd Full Album on September 16.

Share

0

YukihinaLV143 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

made in china lol

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Sunmi
Sunmi seen with heavy bruising on her knees
35 minutes ago   8   2,736
BLACKPINK
[UCC] Let's discuss BLACKPINK positions
1 hour ago   7   858
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel reveals official fan club name!
6 hours ago   26   18,724

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND