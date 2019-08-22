Cast and crew of tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna' confirmed for a reward vacation

The cast and crew of tvN's hit weekend drama series 'Hotel Del Luna' will be heading off on a reward vacation!

On August 22, representatives from 'Hotel Del Luna' confirmed to media outlets, "The 'Hotel Del Luna' team is discussing reward vacation plans. Specific details like the location, time frame, and more are still undetermined."

'Hotel Del Luna', starring Yeo Jin Goo, IU, Block B's P.O, Gugudan's Mina, and more, tells the story of a hotelier who becomes the manager of a peculiar hotel for ghosts.

