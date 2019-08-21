Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Kim Min Kyu pulls off boyish, classic styles in '1st Look'

Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Kim Min Kyu of Jellyfish Entertainment graced the pages of '1st Look' magazine with his pure, boyish visuals!

Dressed in classic styles like collared short-sleeves, knit sweaters, and more, Kim Min Kyu expressed boyhood with sweet props like cherries, oranges, bubble gum, etc. Meanwhile, Kim Min Kyu will be greeting fans for the first time since the end of 'Produce X 101' at his 1st solo fan meeting, coming up on August 25.

Check out some of his preview cuts for '1st Look', below.

