Thai Youtubers go viral with their ridiculously hilarious cover of BTS' 'Boy in Luv'

This ridiculous music video cover of BTS's "Boy With Luv" is going viral, both globally and in Korea.

The video has been circling online communities and has recently gotten traction in Korea, even though it was released in April. The maker of the video, Bie the Ska, is known for his interest in Korean culture.

The group got the moves and the pastel outfits down to a T. Netizens have been commenting:

"What is this? This is strangely addicting..."

"Everyone is sync to the point that it's amazing."

"This is terrifying but they dance so well that it makes me feel good LOL"

"Oh my... LOL, they are trying their best."

Check out the hilarious video below.

