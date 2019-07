Epik High's Tablo has announced that he will be opening a podcast!

Hey fam, it’s happening. I’m not sure when, but I’m saying I will tho. Make sure to follow @thetablopodcast right now if you want your mind stimulated, your body nourished, and your soul saved.#thetablopodcast pic.twitter.com/9odtQl6KCu — 에픽하이 타블로 | Tablo of Epik High (@blobyblo) July 22, 2019

Tablo announced via his Twitter account on July 21 that he would be opening a podcast and that the first episode would be an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session. He is currently taking submissions for questions and stories through the hashtag #TheTabloPodcast.

What do you think Tablo's podcast will be like? Will you listen to it?