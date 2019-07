It seems like some so-called fans are taking their requests way too far with certain celebrities.

Park Ji Min recently posted a screenshot of a shameless fan asking her to send them money to buy a new phone on her Instagram stories. Ji Min promptly posted a response, saying "I am not your ATM".

This is apparently not uncommon. Numerous other idols, such as IU, have also reported getting messages and even getting scammed while trying to help out people.