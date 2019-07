BLACKPINK's Lisa will be starring in the mobile game 'Ranarok M: Eternal Love' as a game character!

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love is a multi-player online role-playing game based on popular game Ragnarok Online. Players can create characters, such as hunters, wizards, and knights, and complete quests.

This is an unexpected collaboration that we never knew we needed! The game already has over 800,000 sign-ups. Do you want to see Lisa guide you through a quest?