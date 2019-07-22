Swing Entertainment releases statement to fans regarding X1's safety

X1 is already experiencing problems with sasaeng fans. Their label, Swing Entertainment, has now released an official statement to fans regarding the group's safety even before the group has started their official promotions.

The statement, which was released on July 22 via Twitter states:

"Hello. This is Swing Entertainment.

First, we thank all fans who have been supporting X1.

For our artists' safety, we are releasing this statement regarding fans who are showing up at places that are not related to the artists' official schedules.

Following the artists to places that are not related to their schedules impedes on their safety and is a violation of their personal life. This is also affecting civilians who have nothing to do with X1 and reflects poorly on the artists' images.

We ask that you refrain from these actions for the sake of X1's safety.

Chasing the artists' cars Coming to the artists' dorms and label offices Touching the artists' bodies or taking their items Keeping the artists' from getting into their transportation Blocking the roads to the artists' label office and dorms Interfering with the artists' schedules by blocking their transportation from getting to their schedules

In the case that these actions are executed, we will ban fans from the official fan cafe and official events and schedules.

We ask that you adhere to these guidelines as much as you love and care about X1. Please show your support at the artists' official schedule events

Thank you."

It seems like sasaeng fans have already violated X1's privacy and safety to the point where the label felt a need to address the matters publicly and reveal consequences for sasaeng fan actions. We hope that X1 can pursue their promotions in a safe environment!