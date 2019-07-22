Ben, Vibe, and Song Haye top Instiz chart for the third week of July 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the third week of July (July 15 - July 21) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye" - 30,001 Points









2. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 24,251 Points









3. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 13,884 Points









4. Melomance - "You&I" - 13,408 Points









5. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)" - 11,819 Points









6. Kim Chung Ha - "Snapping" - 9,625 Points









7. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 8,872 Points









8. annemarie - "2002" - 8,824 Points









9. Heize ft. Giriboy - "We Don't Talk Together" - 8,017 Points









10. Kim Na Young - "To Be Honest" - 7,094 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

