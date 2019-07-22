Hwa Sa treats fans to a smooth cover of Khalid's 'Talk'

MAMAMOO is currently busy on their world tour but Hwa Sa is feeding her fans well and her most recent cover video definitely exceeds expectations.

MAMAMOO's official Youtube channel posted a video of the popular idol star showing off her smooth vocals to Khalid's "Talk". Hwa Sa definitely aces her performance and gives fans some cute eye contact and gestures as well. She definitely has the whole package of talent and stage presence which makes her an enjoyable performer.

Check the video out above!