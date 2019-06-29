Sulli has dropped her music video for "Goblin"!
The documentary-style MV follows Sulli as she explores different sides of herself through a multiple personality concept. "Goblin" is her first ever solo release from her single album of the same name, which also includes "On the Moon" and "Dorothy".
Watch Sulli's "Goblin" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
4
0
Posted by42 minutes ago
Sulli splits up in haunting 'Goblin' MV
Sulli has dropped her music video for "Goblin"!
1 1,185 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment