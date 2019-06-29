Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by germainej

Sulli splits up in haunting 'Goblin' MV

Sulli has dropped her music video for "Goblin"!

The documentary-style MV follows Sulli as she explores different sides of herself through a multiple personality concept. "Goblin" is her first ever solo release from her single album of the same name, which also includes "On the Moon" and "Dorothy".

Watch Sulli's "Goblin" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.


iud_tz159
11 minutes ago

I love the song.. It's so sweet yet haunting.. And I just love it.. Great Job!!!

Sulli
