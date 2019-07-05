Jeon So Mi shares her thoughts on promoting as a solo artist

Jeon So Mi shared her thoughts on promoting as a solo artist compared to promoting as an IOI member.



On July 5, Jeon So Mi answered questions about promoting solo on SBS Love FM's 'Kim Sang Hyuk's & DinDin's Oppa Radio', saying, "There is a difference of course. I promoted with 10 other unnies besides me. There was a synergistic effect that makes everyone look pretty when there are 11 of us on stage."



She continued, "It's a bit tiring because I have to carry all the weight on my own. When I settle my accounts as a solo artist, I'm more happy too. I'm as happy as I am busy."



In related news, Jeon So Mi made her official solo debut with "Birthday" last month.