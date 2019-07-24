Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
CICI drop adorable choreography MV for 'CC'

CICI have dropped their adorable choreography music video for "CC".

"CC" is the four-member boy group's debut single, and they fill the dance MV above with aegyo for fans. The song is about asking someone to be honest with you even if you're a little upset in the moment.

Watch CICI's "CC" dance MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

