CICI drop adorable choreography MV for 'CC'

CICI have dropped their adorable choreography music video for "CC".
"CC" is the four-member boy group's debut single, and they fill the dance MV above with aegyo for fans. The song is about asking someone to be honest with you even if you're a little upset in the moment.
Watch CICI's "CC" dance MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
