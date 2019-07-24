Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Mnet responds to reports of investigation into 'Produce x 101' alleged vote rigging

Mnet has responded to reports of an investigation into 'Produce x 101' for alleged vote rigging.

On July 24, a representative from Mnet told media outlets, "We've heard the news some 'Produce x 101' fans have requested an investigation. We have no official statement to make." 

As previously reported, a group of viewers of 'Produce x 101' raised concerns of vote rigging after the results were announced. Congressman Ha Tae Kyung of the Bareun Future party has become involved, and lawyer Goo Hye Min has reportedly filed a complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office on behalf of fans as the show has allegedly violated 'Public Responsibility in Broadcasting' and 'Fairness in Public Interest of Broadcasting' laws.

Stay tuned for updates.  

rewn13 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

lol that was vagueee

shikey194 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

you can tell they have fire under their ass when they IMMEDIATLY put a vlive with member already chosing the leader making them do the letter to fans thing , they know that doing it like this it will be impossible for the x1 fans to accept any change to the line up

