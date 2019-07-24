Mnet responds to reports of investigation into 'Produce x 101' alleged vote rigging

Mnet has responded to reports of an investigation into 'Produce x 101' for alleged vote rigging.



On July 24, a representative from Mnet told media outlets, "We've heard the news some 'Produce x 101' fans have requested an investigation. We have no official statement to make."

As previously reported, a group of viewers of 'Produce x 101' raised concerns of vote rigging after the results were announced. Congressman Ha Tae Kyung of the Bareun Future party has become involved, and lawyer Goo Hye Min has reportedly filed a complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office on behalf of fans as the show has allegedly violated 'Public Responsibility in Broadcasting' and 'Fairness in Public Interest of Broadcasting' laws.



