'Produce X 101' trainees to perform last week's concept stages again for 'M! Countdown'

'Produce X 101' fans will be able to see their favorites perform their concept songs for a second time!



On July 9, Mnet confirmed that all five teams will be performing encore stages of their respective songs on an episode of 'M! Countdown'.



During last week's episode of 'Produce X 101,' the remaining 31 trainees broke into five different teams to perform original songs as part of their concept evaluations. These performances included future EDM dance track "U Got It," the Zico-produced mainstream pop track "Move," funky retro dance track "Pretty Girl," R&B dance house track "Monday To Sunday," and future funk track "Super Special Girl." Earlier that day, studio versions of the songs were released through online music distributors, where they were enthusiastically received by fans.



Meanwhile, the 'M! Countdown' episode will air on July 11 at 6 PM KST, while the next episode of 'Produce X 101' is set to air on July 12 at 11 PM KST.