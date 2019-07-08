'SKY Castle's Yoon Se Ah cast as Ji Chang Wook's first love in tvN drama 'Melting Me Softly'

Yoon Se Ah will be returning for a new drama!

The 'SKY Castle' actress has been cast in new tvN drama 'Melting Me Softly,' a science-fiction romance that tells the story of a man and women who participated in an experiment where they were meant to be frozen for 24 hours - only to wake up 20 years later instead due to a mysterious conspiracy.



Yoon Se Ah will be playing the character of news announcer Na Ha Young, who was the first love of male lead Ma Dong Chan, played by Ji Chang Wook. Twenty years earlier, the two worked on the same broadcast together and even had intentions to marry. However, while Ma Dong Chan was gone, her personality became cold and closed-off, with her goals only focused on her professional success..



Meanwhile, 'Melting Me Softly' is set to begin airing this year.

