I.O.I's music video shooting delayed; reps confirm it will not affect comeback schedule

Preparations for IOI's comeback music video has been delayed.



On July 9, a representative for the 'Produce 101' project group made a statement to the press, revealing that the music video was meant to be filmed that day, but the date has been postponed as some elements were not ready.



"We are currently reorganizing the music video filming schedule," they continued. "And, of course, this will not change the timing of the October comeback."



Previously, the group recently announced that they would be returning this year to promote a new album as a nine member group. Returning members include Kim Se Jung, Kim Do Yeon, Choi Yoo Jung, Kim Chung Ha, Kim So Hye, Kyulkyung, Jung Chae Yeon, Kang Mina, and Im Na Young.

