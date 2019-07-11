'Produce x 101' final mission track reportedly by Pentagon's Hui and Flow Blow

'Produce x 101' will reportedly feature a final mission track by Pentagon's Hui and Flow Blow.



Hui and Flow Blow previously collaborated on the track "Never" for 'Produce 101' season 2 along with Wanna One's "Energetic" and Pentagon's "Shine". According to an insider on July 11, the two producers will be reuniting for a dance track.



Mnet stated, "We cannot confirm it. Please find out when you watch the broadcast."



'Produce x 101' is airing its finale on July 19 KST. Have you been keeping up?

