Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

20

9

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

'Produce x 101' final mission track reportedly by Pentagon's Hui and Flow Blow

AKP STAFF

'Produce x 101' will reportedly feature a final mission track by Pentagon's Hui and Flow Blow.

Hui and Flow Blow previously collaborated on the track "Never" for 'Produce 101' season 2 along with Wanna One's "Energetic" and Pentagon's "Shine". According to an insider on July 11, the two producers will be reuniting for a dance track. 

Mnet stated, "We cannot confirm it. Please find out when you watch the broadcast." 

'Produce x 101' is airing its finale on July 19 KST. Have you been keeping up?

  1. Pentagon
  2. Hui
  3. PRODUCE X 101
  4. FLOW BLOW
3 7,487 Share 69% Upvoted

0

thealigirl81,080 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

so it's going to be good then

Share

0

JoYghnutx1 pt 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Yessss ❤❤❤

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND