1Team have dropped their music video for "Rolling Rolling"!
The MV takes you beachside where the 1Team members enjoy the most of the summer sun. "Rolling Rolling" is the title track of their 2nd mini album 'Just', and it's about throwing your cares away and having a good time.
Watch 1Team's "Rolling Rolling" MV above, and tell us what you think in the comments below.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
11
8
Posted by1 day ago
1Team are 'Rolling Rolling' under the summer sun in beachside MV
1Team have dropped their music video for "Rolling Rolling"!
1 4,387 Share 58% Upvoted
Log in to comment