Actor Oh Seung Yoon booked for aiding and abetting girlfriend's DUI

Actor Oh Seung Yoon has been booked for aiding and abetting his girlfriend's DUI.



According to police on July 11, Oh Seung Yoon was in the vehicle when his girlfriend A (22) was caught drinking and driving in Incheon on June 26 KST. 'A's blood alcohol level is reported to have been 0.101%, and the actor reportedly told police, "I tried to stop 'A' from drunk driving, but I wasn't able to in the end."



His label T&I Cultures stated, "The agency found out Seung Yoon was involved in aiding and abetting the drunk driving of A, a female he was in the car with in the Seo District of Incheon on June 26. Because of this, Oh Seung Yoon was booked without detention on the charges of aiding and abetting drunk driving and was questioned at the Incheon Seobu Police Station. Oh Seung Yoon stated, 'I tried to stop her, but it's completely my fault for eventually not being able to stop 'A' from drunk driving. I'm deeply reflecting and will dutifully participate in the police investigation.'"



Oh Seung Yoon is known for his role in 'The Last Empress' and appearance on MBC's 'Love Me Actually', and he's starring in the upcoming drama 'Melo is My Nature'.