Oh My Girl have released their first official teaser for a special summer package album, 'Fall in Love'!

As previously confirmed, the girl group will be coming back just 2 month after their spring promotions, with a special summer package album. In the moving teaser below, the girls send a letter flying in the air in the shape of a paper airplane, reminiscent of a romantic summer love story.

Stay tuned for Oh My Girl's full comeback, this August 5!