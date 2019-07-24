Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

21

6

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

BTS end their 5-year relationship with 'PUMA' and choose 'FILA' as their next sportswear brand

AKP STAFF

According to industry reports on July 25, BTS recently signed on as the official endorsement models of sportswear brand 'FILA'!

One industry insider revealed, "At the news that BTS will not be renewing their contracts with the sportswear brand which they worked with for the past 5-years, ['FILA'] stepped up and play every single one of their best networking cards available in order to obtain the endorsement deal. Word is that the group signed with jaw-dropping conditions and treatment promised, as deserving of top global stars." Advertisement industry experts expect that the contract fee to sign BTS as models in the field ranges from 3-5 billion KRW (~ 2.5-4.2 million USD).

IT looks like BTS have decided to end their 5-year relationship with beloved sportswear brand 'PUMA' this year, in order to pursue new opportunities. Get ready ARMYs, because "The biggest boy band in the world" BTS will be endorsing 'FILA' from now on! 

  1. BTS
6 6,959 Share 78% Upvoted

3

sahithyaaj73 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

OHHH SHOOOOT!! Thyese guys can outsell single products nevertheess another new brand added to the list. Have fun Fila.... legit. You guys are gonna get slammed for good :)!!! Lowkey I still love Puma tho but it's always nice to choose new things, especially since they've been associated with Puma, nearly just after debut. 😇 No matter what... happy rest period our boys!!!! Get healthy!

Share

2

Xibi_Kyu_Mm-318 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Puma, now Fila. Wow.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Minhyuk, Xiumin, Kihyun, Minhyun, Mingyu, Taeyong, Jungyeon
Idols who are complete clean freaks
3 hours ago   11   12,716
Bang Yong Guk
Bang Yong Guk to enlist next month
1 hour ago   2   1,420
ITZY
ITZY releases first MV teaser for 'ICY'
10 hours ago   20   13,333

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND