BTS end their 5-year relationship with 'PUMA' and choose 'FILA' as their next sportswear brand

According to industry reports on July 25, BTS recently signed on as the official endorsement models of sportswear brand 'FILA'!

One industry insider revealed, "At the news that BTS will not be renewing their contracts with the sportswear brand which they worked with for the past 5-years, ['FILA'] stepped up and play every single one of their best networking cards available in order to obtain the endorsement deal. Word is that the group signed with jaw-dropping conditions and treatment promised, as deserving of top global stars." Advertisement industry experts expect that the contract fee to sign BTS as models in the field ranges from 3-5 billion KRW (~ 2.5-4.2 million USD).



IT looks like BTS have decided to end their 5-year relationship with beloved sportswear brand 'PUMA' this year, in order to pursue new opportunities. Get ready ARMYs, because "The biggest boy band in the world" BTS will be endorsing 'FILA' from now on!



