News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Bang Yong Guk to enlist next month

Former B.A.P member Bang Yong Guk is enlisting in the military next month, just one day after the release of his new single "Orange Drive". 

Previously, Bang Yong Guk excited fans with news of his upcoming comeback single by sharing an artistic photo teaser. The single will be released on July 31 at 6 PM KST, and the star is due to enlist as an active duty soldier the next day, on August 1. 

Bang Yong Guk relayed to fans in light of his upcoming enlistment, "I feel that it will be a small break. 'Orange Drive' represents a greeting of thanks and farewell to fans for a short while, while also promising a next time." Meanwhile, Bang Yong Guk successfully debuted as a solo artist in January of this year with single "Hikikomori", before returning again in March with his 1st full album. 

