News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Moon Hee Jun's daughter Jamjam to meet Lee Hwi Jae's twins Seo Un & Seo Jun on this week's 'Superman'!

Moon Hee Jun and Soyul's energetic daughter Jamjam is meeting up with the original beagles of 'Superman is Back' - Lee Hwi Jae's twins Seo Un and Seo Jun!

On this week's upcoming episode of KBS2's 'Superman is Back', Jamjam was invited for a very special, one-on-one lesson about flower arrangements with none other than Seo Un and Seo Jun's mother, florist Moon Jung Won!

It's been a long time since the show's original twins Seo Un and Seo Jun updated their fans on how they've been doing, so viewers will be in for a treat, getting to see how much taller the boys have grown, but no less inclined for troublemaking!

You can check out some lovely still cuts from this week's 'Superman' featuring Jamjam's family, as well as a teaser from last week, below! KBS2's 'Superman is Back' airs every Sundays at 6:25 PM KST.

  1. Soyul
  2. Moon Hee Jun
  3. Lee Hwi Jae
Hee Jun's daughter is super cute.
12 minutes ago

Hee Jun's daughter is super cute.

