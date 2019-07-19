Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

The Rose's Kim Woo Sung reveals another 'Lonely' teaser image ahead of solo debut

Less than a week left until the full release of The Rose member Kim Woo Sung's 1st solo mini album, and the singer has revealed another 'Lonely' version concept image. 

Back on July 19 at 12 PM KST, Kim Woo Sung also surprised fans with a digital pre-release single "Lonely", giving a taste of the emotional, charming sounds to come in his 1st mini album 'Wolf'. "Lonely" is a gentle R&B genre with lyrics delivering a message of comfort and healing for those suffering from loneliness. 

The Rose's Kim Woo Sung will be debuting solo very soon with his 1st mini album 'Wolf', set for release this July 25 at 6 PM KST. 

