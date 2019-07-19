Check out individual boy group member brand values for July including Jimin, Jungkook, & Baekhyun in top 3

The top 3 individual boy group members in terms of brand value in the month of July include: BTS's Jimin, BTS's Jungkook, and EXO's Baekhyun!

From June 18 through July 19, 2019, the Korea Institute of Corporate Research analyzed big data involving 527 individual boy group members in areas such as participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. Notably, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook have consistently ranked high in individual boy group brand values throughout the entire year. For this month, Jimin came in 1st place with a total of 11,274,936 points, followed by Jungkook with a total of 10,007,706 points. 3rd place boy group member Baekhyun raked in a total of 5,460,447 points.



From 4th through 10th place are, in order: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, BTS's V, HOTSHOT's Sungwoon, BTS's Jin, BTS's SUGA, VIXX's Leo, and NU'EST's Minhyun. Check out the full analysis below.