MONSTA X's Hyungwon to be absent on 'Good Morning Britain'

Hyungwon will be absent from MONSTA X's appearance on 'Good Morning Britain'.



MONSTA X are set to be the first K-pop artists to appear on the English morning show, but on July 11, Starship Entertainment stated Hyungwon would not be able to attend due to a sudden flu as the label cited his "body ache symptoms."



Hopefully, Hyungwon recovers soon!



Check out Starship Entertainment's full statement below.



