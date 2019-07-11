Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MONSTA X's Hyungwon to be absent on 'Good Morning Britain'

AKP STAFF

Hyungwon will be absent from MONSTA X's appearance on 'Good Morning Britain'.

MONSTA X are set to be the first K-pop artists to appear on the English morning show, but on July 11, Starship Entertainment stated Hyungwon would not be able to attend due to a sudden flu as the label cited his "body ache symptoms." 

Hopefully, Hyungwon recovers soon!

Check out Starship Entertainment's full statement below.

Get well soon hyungwon!!

I hope he gets better soon. 💖

