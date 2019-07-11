Hyungwon will be absent from MONSTA X's appearance on 'Good Morning Britain'.
MONSTA X are set to be the first K-pop artists to appear on the English morning show, but on July 11, Starship Entertainment stated Hyungwon would not be able to attend due to a sudden flu as the label cited his "body ache symptoms."
Hopefully, Hyungwon recovers soon!
Check out Starship Entertainment's full statement below.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
5
3
Posted by1 hour ago
MONSTA X's Hyungwon to be absent on 'Good Morning Britain'
Hyungwon will be absent from MONSTA X's appearance on 'Good Morning Britain'.
2 1,692 Share 63% Upvoted
Log in to comment