MONSTA X to become first Korean artists to appear on England's 'Good Morning Britain'

MONSTA X will be the first Korean artists to appear on England's popular morning news program 'Good Morning Britain'!



According to the program's network ITV, the boys will be appearing on the July 11 episode (local time), where they will talk about their new music and current tour.





Meanwhile, other popular celebrities to have appeared on the program include Shakira, Elton John, Jennifer Aniston, Cate Blanchett, Jude Law, and Khalid.



Stay tuned for more news about MONSTA X's appearance!