Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

6

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

MONSTA X to become first Korean artists to appear on England's 'Good Morning Britain'

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X will be the first Korean artists to appear on England's popular morning news program 'Good Morning Britain'!

According to the program's network ITV, the boys will be appearing on the July 11 episode (local time), where they will talk about their new music and current tour.


Meanwhile, other popular celebrities to have appeared on the program include Shakira, Elton John, Jennifer Aniston, Cate Blanchett, Jude Law, and Khalid.

Stay tuned for more news about MONSTA X's appearance!

  1. MONSTA X
0 721 Share 45% Upvoted
Eunji, Hyunsik, V, Seunghee, Yerin, Taeyeon, ONEWE, Seulgi, Onew, Bang Chan, Heechul, The Boyz, Momo, Park Ji Hoon
Idols with the most artistic signatures
5 hours ago   6   27,098
Eunji, Hyunsik, V, Seunghee, Yerin, Taeyeon, ONEWE, Seulgi, Onew, Bang Chan, Heechul, The Boyz, Momo, Park Ji Hoon
Idols with the most artistic signatures
5 hours ago   6   27,098

allkpop in your Inbox