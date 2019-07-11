MONSTA X, GOT7, NCT 127, Kim Chung Ha, & more certified by Goan for album sales, downloads, and streaming

On July 11, Gaon chart updated its monthly certification system with new artists in the album sales, downloads, and streaming categories.

In Gaon's album sales certification system, newly added titles included MONSTA X's 2nd full album 'We Are Here', GOT7's 'Spinning Top: Security & Insecurity', as well as NCT 127's 'NCT #127 WE ARE SUPERHUMAN'. All 3 above albums will be certified platinum as of July 11, 2109, for surpassing over 250,000 in album sales.

Next, in the downloads category, Momoland's "Great!", Kim Chung Ha's "Roller Coaster", Melomance's "You", and MAMAMOO's "Starry Night" have been certified platinum for surpassing 2.5 million downloads.

Finally, two new singles achieved Gaon's streaming certification this month - Paul Kim's "Every Day, Every Moment" earned a double platinum certification for surpassing 200 million streams, while MC The MAX's "After You've Gone" earned a platinum certification for surpassing 100 million streams after its release.

Congratulations!