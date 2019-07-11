Lee Min Jung says she won't appear on variety shows with husband Lee Byung Hun

Lee Min Jung says she won't appear on variety shows with her husband Lee Byung Hun.



At the July 11th press conference for the upcoming MBC variety show 'The Hairdresser of Seville', Lee Min Jung expressed about Lee Byung Hun, "I don't think we would ever appear on a variety show together. For actors, appearing on a variety show could be a double-edged sword, so I think we would have to think about it very carefully."



She continued, "When I first told him about the show, he said that he thinks it sounds like it'd be fun. However, in reality the working hours were so long that I felt the pain of those who are in the service industry. My husband asked me if I was having fun, but I remember telling him it was really tiring."



'The Hairdresser of Seville', also featuring Shinhwa's Eric and Andy, premieres on July 11 at 10:10 PM KST.