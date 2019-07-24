Mnet's 'World Klass' reveals next trainee from Korea, Si Jun

The 15th trainee up for Mnet's upcoming global boy group survival project 'World Klass' is Si Jun, from Korea.



In his profile photo, Si Jun sports a wide smile, showing neatly arranged teeth. The trainee specializes solely in vocals, raising anticipation for his tone and range.

With only 5 more veiled trainees remaining, 'World Klass' will be premiering before you know it this September via Mnet and 'V Live'. Among the 20 contestants of the survival show, only 10 will be selected to debut in a global K-Pop boy group, TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra).





Which of the trainees revealed so far is your favorite?