Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

G.O. plans to invite his MBLAQ members to sing congratulatory song at his wedding + Mir to host ceremony

In light of his upcoming marriage to actress Choi Ye Seul, former MBLAQ member G.O shared some of the details leading up to his wedding ceremony in an interview!

G.O and Choi Ye Seul will be tying the knot after approximately two years of dating. The wedding ceremony will be held in late September, and through their YouTube channel, the couple has been sharing with viewers the step-by-step process of their wedding preparations. 

According to G.O, his fellow MBLAQ member Mir has agreed to MC the wedding ceremony. For the congratulatory song, G.O relayed, "I would like to ask the MBLAQ members and sing one of our songs called 'Beautiful' together." G.O also added on that he still sees Mir and Seungho often, and they reacted naturally rather than surprised when told about the marriage news. 

Summer10155 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

I hope this is a full MBLAQ reunion. They were one of the most genuine groups I know

taichou_san837 pts 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

damn i really like their group song tho especially "this is war" and "baby u"

Share

