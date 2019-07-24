'Ivy Club' releases sneak previews of Stray Kids's 2019 fall collection uniform pictorial

Stray Kids are gearing up for fall with school uniform brand 'Ivy Club'!

Currently active as the male endorsement models for the uniform brand, Stray Kids will be revealing 'Ivy Club's full 2019 fall collection styles in their full pictorial soon. But before that, the brand has released some sneak previews of the chic uniform styles you can expect!

While in their 2019 summer collection, Stray Kids emphasized comfort and coolness with shorts, short sleeves, etc, the fall collection pairs subdued colors of vests, sweaters, hoodies, and more for a more mature look that also ensures warmth. Check out some of the preview cuts below!