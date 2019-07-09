Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

9

1

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Kim Young Ok, Na Moon ﻿Hee, Park Won Suk, and Ko Du Shim to appear on special 'Dear My Friend' episode of 'Happy Together'

AKP STAFF

Veteran actresses Kim Young Ok, Na Moon HeePark Won Suk, and Ko Du Shim will be appearing together on an upcoming episode of KBS2 variety program 'Happy Together 4'! 

According to a representative, the four stars, who are among Korea's representing older actresses, will be appearing as a part of the program's 'Dear My Friend' special episode.

The actresses appeared on the hit tvN drama 'Dear My Friend' together back in 2016. The drama was popular not only for its youthful portrayal of elderly life, but for the stars' special chemistry both on screen and off.

Meanwhile, the episode will air later this month.

  1. misc.
  2. KIM YOUNG OK
  3. NA MOON HEE
  4. PARK WON SUK
  5. KO DU SHIM
0 480 Share 90% Upvoted
(Bangtan Boys) BTS, EXO
BTS And EXO To Receive Dubai Stars
4 minutes ago   0   28
Eunji, Hyunsik, V, Seunghee, Yerin, Taeyeon, ONEWE, Seulgi, Onew, Bang Chan, Heechul, The Boyz, Momo, Park Ji Hoon
Idols with the most artistic signatures
8 hours ago   9   35,750

allkpop in your Inbox