Kim Young Ok, Na Moon ﻿Hee, Park Won Suk, and Ko Du Shim to appear on special 'Dear My Friend' episode of 'Happy Together'

Veteran actresses Kim Young Ok, Na Moon Hee, Park Won Suk, and Ko Du Shim will be appearing together on an upcoming episode of KBS2 variety program 'Happy Together 4'!



According to a representative, the four stars, who are among Korea's representing older actresses, will be appearing as a part of the program's 'Dear My Friend' special episode.



The actresses appeared on the hit tvN drama 'Dear My Friend' together back in 2016. The drama was popular not only for its youthful portrayal of elderly life, but for the stars' special chemistry both on screen and off.



Meanwhile, the episode will air later this month.