Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

MAMAOO's Hwa Sa reveals her dating style during 'Cultwo Show' interview

AKP STAFF

Hwa Sa opened up about her dating style in the July 9 broadcast of SBS PowerFM's 'Cultwo Show.'

The MAMAMOO member appeared as a special MC for the episode, where she got to talking with DJ Kim Tae Gyun about both her professional projects and personal life.

During the broadcast, he asked her how she treats the men she is interested in.


"I'm the type of person who tends to really express how I'm feeling," she explained. "I pour everything out. I don't play hard-to-get. I'm too straight-forward and honest, so I can't."


Meanwhile, MAMAOO will be holding a fan meeting at Korea University's Hwajung Gymnasium on July 13.

  Hwa Sa
