Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

HyunA goes glam with red lips in new YSL Beauty X VOGUE Korea video

HyunA is back with another video for YSL Beauty X VOGUE Korea!

VOGUE Korea unveiled the idol's latest digital video with couture cosmic brand YSL Beauty on July 9. In the video, HyunA is wearing lounging by the pool in an all-black bodysuit and sunglasses look, allowing her strong red lipstick look its opportunity to shine.

Meanwhile, more images of HyunA from the shoot can be found on VOGUE Korea's official homepage, as well as their Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Check out the full video below!

