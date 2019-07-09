BTS Army's #GetWellSoonJimin hashtag campaign gains attention of U.S. news magazine 'Newsweek'

A recent BTS-related social media hashtag caught the attention of a major American media outlet.

On July 8 KST, fans from all over the world started spreading the hashtag '#GetWellSoonJimin' on Twitter after airport photos of member Jimin elicited health concern. In the images, the idol is seen wearing pain relief patches on a large portion of his neck and back.



The hashtag went on to trend globally at #1. It also reached #3 in Korea, #1 in the United States, and even trended in 35 additional countries, included England, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy.



The trending hashtag eventually caught the attention of major American news outlet Newsweek, who put out an article about it through their official website.

Other American outlets that covered the trending hashtag included Hollywood Life and Yahoo News.



Meanwhile, Jimin and the rest of BTS will be performing at Shizuoka, Japan's Ecopa Stadium on July 13 and 14 as part of their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' stadium world tour.