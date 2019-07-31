Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

HA:TFELT's upcoming single 'Happy Now' deemed unfit for broadcast due to cursing, lyrics to be adjusted

On July 31, KBS deemed the following songs unfit for broadcast by national broadcasting station standards - GreeTELExTELEXS's "Fantasy", Red Soul Fever's "At The Roller Skating Rink", Sumin's "Pocket", pH-1's "You Don't Know My Name", and HA:TFELT's "Happy Now". 

HA:TFELT's new single "Happy Now" feat. MAMAMOO's Moon Byul is set for release this August 1 at 6 PM KST. The single was deemed unfit for broadcast due to a line which reads, "Life's a bitch", containing cursing. 

In response to the ruling, HA:TFELT's label Amoeba Culture revealed, "We plan to submit the song for re-evaluation after adjusting the problematic lyrics," most likely only for a KBS standards-version. Once the adjusted version of "Happy Now" passes broadcasting standards, the song will be eligible for broadcast on KBS radio stations and music programs. 

