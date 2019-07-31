Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

Cyber crime unit initiates search and seizure investigations inside Mnet office building

According to reports, the cyber crime unit of the Seoul District Police Office initiated a search and seizure investigation at the Mnet office building on the afternoon of July 31.

Back on July 26, staff members of Mnet's recently ended survival program 'Produce X 101' sought an official police investigation into allegations of vote rigging involving the final episode of the series. During the 'Produce X 101' finale, viewers took part in paid, realtime voting via text messaging. After the program's final results, netizens pointed out a suspicious, repeated difference of the number '7494.442' between many of the top 20 contestants' vote counts. 

On July 31, representatives from the cyber crime unit seized various pieces of evidence directly related to this investigation. 

Meanwhile, 'Produce X 101's winning group X1 recently announced their debut date for August 27.

  1. X1
Ok I’m happy for X1 but ignoring this because your fave made it to the final line up is part of the reason so much corruption still exist in this world all of those kids worked their ass off to debut only to be taken that change for someone else to debut in their place don’t ignore it mnet needs to be pay for their mistakes

Because of produce 101??? Hahahahahahahabhahahahahahhahaahhahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahhahahahah the police hold Ls for even taking this seriously

