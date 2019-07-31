Cyber crime unit initiates search and seizure investigations inside Mnet office building

According to reports, the cyber crime unit of the Seoul District Police Office initiated a search and seizure investigation at the Mnet office building on the afternoon of July 31.

Back on July 26, staff members of Mnet's recently ended survival program 'Produce X 101' sought an official police investigation into allegations of vote rigging involving the final episode of the series. During the 'Produce X 101' finale, viewers took part in paid, realtime voting via text messaging. After the program's final results, netizens pointed out a suspicious, repeated difference of the number '7494.442' between many of the top 20 contestants' vote counts.

On July 31, representatives from the cyber crime unit seized various pieces of evidence directly related to this investigation.



Meanwhile, 'Produce X 101's winning group X1 recently announced their debut date for August 27.