Lee Na Young smartly chooses Korean brand 'Top10' over her formerly endorsed brand 'UNIQLO', as Koreans continue to boycott Japanese goods

On July 31, Korean SPA fashion brand 'Top10' announced that they recently chose actress Lee Na Young as their main endorsement model for the upcoming year.

This is the first time since 'Top10's launch in 2012 that the brand chose a female model as their main muse. More notably, the brand seems to have timed the decision and announcement perfectly, as Koreans continue to boycott Japanese goods - a response to the Japanese government's restrictive attitude toward exportation of goods to Korea.

What's more is that back in 2011 as well as from winter 2016 through summer 2017, actress Lee Na Young promoted as the main female endorsement model for Japanese brand 'UNIQLO'. The actress's 'UNIQLO' endorsement campaigns garnered a massive amount of attention at the time, as many consumers gave certain 'UNIQLO' products nicknames like "Lee Na Young jeans", etc.

However, starting with the 2019 fall/winter season, Lee Na Young will be promoting as 'Top10's endorsement model. Japanese SPA fashion brand 'UNIQLO' remains one of the most targeted brands in the ongoing boycott, and many netizens have been recommending the Korean brand 'Top10' as a fitting alternative to frequent shoppers of 'UNIQLO'.

'Top10' plans on launching a variety of 2019 fall/winter season style campaigns featurign Lee Na Young, soon.

