Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

VIXX's Ravi gifts VERIVERY with the choreography for their upcoming single

VIXX's Ravi has a special present for his juniors VERIVERY.

The idol has created the choreography to VERIVERY's upcoming song "Tag Tag Tag," the title track on their new album.

The choreography was made in collaboration with 'Produce X 101' dance trainer Kwon Jae Seung and choreography team Just Jerk's J-HO.

Meanwhile, VERIVERY plans to unveil the song on July 31, the day their first single album 'VERI-CHILL' releases.

Stay tuned for this exciting comeback!

