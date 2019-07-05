IU plays charming acoustic covers of Daniel Caesar, EXO's D.O. songs in new Instagram posts

IU has brought out her acoustic guitar for a new pair of Instagram cover songs.



On July 4, the singer shared two short videos, captioned "These days are this years 'best part'" and "The song I listened to when I finished work." The first caption alluded to Daniel Caesar and H.E.R's 2017 hit song "Best Part," while the second described recently enlisted EXO member D.O.'s "That's Okay."



IU's especially sweet vocal tone added a new charm to the songs, which were both originally performed by male artists. Many of her followers complimented her short covers, while EXO fans thanked her for choosing to cover D.O's song.



Meanwhile, IU's upcoming TvN drama 'Hotel Del Luna' will be airing its first episode on July 13.



Check out IU's cover songs below!