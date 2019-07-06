DAY6's Jae is up next in individual teaser images for 'The Book of Us: Gravity'

DAY6 has released individual teaser images for Jae.

As announced, this JYP rock band is ready to release their 5th mini-album, 'The Book of Us: Gravity'. Just a day ago, two individual images for Sungjin were released, one of which showed the member sit next to a mirror-like wall.

In one of these new images for Jae, the member once again faces the mirror, showing a rather disorderly reflection of himself.

Who is up next? Stay tuned for more to come until DAY6's official album drop!