DAY6 has released Sungjin's artwork image for their comeback.

The band is coming back very soon with their 5th mini-album, which will include 6 tracks: "For Me", title song "One Page", "How to Love", "Let's Go Back", "Wrapping", and "Best Part". They're kicking off their teasing with the members' artwork image, which features all the members among some paint running down the photo.

Stay tuned until 'The Book of Us: Gravity' is released.