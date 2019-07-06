Watch TXT play with adorable puppies while answering fan questions with 'BuzzFeed'!

TXT has been featured in a 'BuzzFeed' video.

Finally, the time has come for 'BuzzFeed's puppies to mingle with none other than TOMORROW x TOGETHER! In collaboration with Muddy Paws Rescue, the media outlet let the boys play with these friendly animals ready for adoption.

The members were asked many questions that ranged from their favorite ice cream flavors to the person they would like to meet -- dead or alive!

Check out the full video above. Does anybody want to re-listen to the song "Cat & Dog" now?