DAY6 is going on a world tour and they might be coming to a city near you!

The boys will be performing at a total of 26 cities in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe for their 'GRAVITY' world tour.! The tour will span a period of almost half a year and begin in Seoul in August and end in Madrid in January of 2020.

Check out the tour locations to see if you can see DAY6 live and in person.