Posted by sl278 38 minutes ago

Berry Good's Johyun reveals thoughts on her cosplay outfit controversy + cried when she read the hate comments

Berry Good's Johyun was recently under fire for her revealing outfit which was a cosplay of the K/DA skin for League of Legends character Ahri and revealed her thoughts on the situation.

Johyun revealed on OGN in a video interview on July 1st that when she first wore the outfit, "fans told me they loved the cosplay and gave me a lot of compliments." 

However, when she appeared at the red carpet event for the '2019 Gamedol Olympics' on June 17, many netizens were quick to criticize her and make remarks on her appearance.

JOHYUN DURING HER INTERVIEW WITH OGN

Johyun saw the comments start to appear with her manager and said that she couldn't help but cry. However, she managed to wipe her tears in the bathroom and proceed with the event like a professional. 

The full episode with Johyun will be released on July 13 on OGN TV. Check out the preview below.

8_8568 pts:
14 minutes ago

BTS and Wanna One showing off their abs are called visual Gods, females showing legs and wearing neckline are called sluts, sad world

2

pink_oracle 3,138 pts:
20 minutes ago

I feel bad because it obviously wasn't her decision to wear the outfit, but her label should have known an idol wearing a getup like that would receive criticism.

